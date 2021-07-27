Rafael Alba, Bronze Medallist in Tokyo Olimpics

The Cuban athlete won the first medal of his Olympic career. (Photo: Getty Images).

The Cuban delegation wins its first medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games through Rafael Alba

Rafael Alba won the first medal of the Cuban delegation participating in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The +80 kilograms taekwondo athlete defeated Sun Hongyi of China in a low-scoring 5-4 bout.

The complex fight was decided in the last second of regulation time, when Alba achieved the point that led him to the podium with a bronze medal.

This win opened the medal table for Cuba which aspires to be among the first twenty nations.

Other representatives of the largest of the Antilles continue in search of Olympic glory.

(With information from agencies and Tokyo 2020 official website)