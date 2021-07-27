July 27, 2021

Rafael Alba, Bronze Medallist in Tokyo Olimpics

The Cuban delegation wins its first medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games through Rafael Alba

Escambray

27 July, 2021 - 10:50am

rafael-alba-wins-first-medal-for-cuba-in-tokyo-olimpics
The Cuban athlete won the first medal of his Olympic career. (Photo: Getty Images).

The Cuban delegation wins its first medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games through Rafael Alba

Rafael Alba won the first medal of the Cuban delegation participating in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The +80 kilograms taekwondo athlete defeated Sun Hongyi of China in a low-scoring 5-4 bout.

The complex fight was decided in the last second of regulation time, when Alba achieved the point that led him to the podium with a bronze medal.

This win opened the medal table for Cuba which aspires to be among the first twenty nations.

Other representatives of the largest of the Antilles continue in search of Olympic glory.

(With information from agencies and Tokyo 2020 official website)

RELACIONADO CON:

Texto de Escambray

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Escambray. All Rights Reserved / ISSN 9664-1277
www.escambray.cu ©1999 - 2021