People Worldwide Pay Tribute to Fidel Castro’s 95th Birth Anniversary

Fidel Castro is honored today on the occasion of his 95th anniversary of his birth

Fidel Castro is a symbol for those who struggle for the freedom of their peoples.

Revolutionary people from around the world are celebrating today the 95th anniversary of the birth of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Fidel is considered a universal symbol of emancipatory ideas and the anti-colonialist and anti-imperialist struggle, as well as a reference of the Marxist thought and its creative application in Cuba.

On his twitter account, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his admiration for the ledaer and recalled some of the moments shared with him in September, 1996.

“This is one of my fondest and most emotional memories of Fidel, a political leader paradigm, a Cuban patriot, and a total revolutionary. What an enormous challenge to try to follow in his footsteps”, he wrote.

In another tweet, the Cuban head of state emphasized Fidel Castro’s imprint on the development of the island’s biotechnology sector.

“That a country blockaded to perverse limits has developed five vaccine candidates, planning to produce enough doses to immunize its entire population is more than a light at the end of the tunnel. To that feat, our people have given a name: Fidel Castro Ruz!”, wrote Diaz-Canel.

The historic leader of the Caribbean nation was born on August 13, 1926, in Biran, a town in the present-day province of Holguin in eastern Cuba.

(With information from RHC).