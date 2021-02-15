Pastors for Peace Announces New Caravan to Cuba in July

Pastors for Peace is a project founded in 1992 by the U.S. Reverend Lucius Walker.

Despite the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S.-based Cuba solidarity organization Pastors for Peace plans to take a delegation to the island next July, the organization announced in a statement.

Cuba is cautiously open to receiving foreign visitors. In the United States, the COVID-19 crisis is deepening. Still, we anticipate a time when mass vaccination will allow more people to contemplate a trip to the Caribbean island safely, the statement said.

Given the above, interested persons ask the Interfaith Foundation for Community Organizing-Pastors for Peace (IFCO/PFP) what our plans are for the Caravan to Cuba in 2021, the release adds.

Despite all the difficulties, we believe this is a crucial time for citizens to visit the island as an act of solidarity.

We hope to take a delegation to Cuba during the second half of July, an opportunity to learn about how that nation is combating the pandemic and its leading role in sending health brigades and innovative medicines worldwide, the statement said.

IFCO/PFP officials expect to organize many pre-caravan events in the U.S., most likely in June, with events that will be face-to-face, virtual, or a mix of the two, depending on the status of Covid-19 at that time.

Pastors for Peace is a project founded in 1992 by the U.S. Reverend Lucius Walker, and its main objective is to collect and transport humanitarian aid to the Caribbean nation.

Walker promoted 21 Friendship Caravans from 1992 until his death in September 2010, to take humanitarian assistance and medicines to Cuba, without requesting authorization or a license from the U.S. authorities, to break the U.S. blockade against the island.