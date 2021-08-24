Paralympics Games Start in Tokyo

The games were inauguarated in the Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium. (Photo: Taken from as.com).

The 11th Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games were inaugurated today at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital, where Cuba will debut on Wednesday with cyclist Damian Lopez, weightlifter Leidy Rodriguez and tennis player Yunier Fernandez.



According to the program of the event, Lopez and Rodriguez will have medal options, while Fernandez will seek to advance in the competition.



The 37-year-old weightlifter will try to improve her performance in the previous edition of Rio de Janeiro 2016, when she finished sixth.



Athlete of the 41-45 kilograms (kg) integrated category, Rodriguez will have to lift more than 75 kg to be in the medal discussion.



Meanwhile, Damian will be in the 3,000-meter pursuit, and if he advances to the final, he will be looking for a place on the podium.



Classified C-1, the cyclist will also compete in the 1,000-meter time trial on the track and in the road events (time trial and road), respectively.



The Cuban representation is made up of 16 athletes and is led by five-time sprint champion Omara Durand Elias (T-12).