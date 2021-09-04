Omara Durand Sets New Paralympic Record in the 200 Meter Race

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel congratulated both Omara Durand Elías and her guide Yuniol Kindelán, after winning the 200-meter dash class T12 in Tokyo Paralympics

Omara and her guide Yuniol standing next to the screen showing the new paralympic record. (Photo: ACN).

Cuban Omara Durand ratified this Saturday her reign in sprinting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, winning the 200 meters with a world record and achieving her third gold medal in the event.

Durand revalidated the gold medals won in Rio de Janeiro 2016, winning the 100m, the double hectometer and the 400m in a category for the visually impaired, and added to her Paralympic legend by reaching eight gold medals.

Díaz-Canel Congratulates Omara Durand for Tremendous Performance

Unbeaten since 2011, Omara won the 200 meters this Saturday with a time of 23.02 seconds, a world record, ahead of Ukrainian Oksana Boturchuk, runner-up (24.48), Russian Olympic Committee representative Anna Kulinich-Sorokina, third (24.85), and Venezuelan Alejandra Paola Perez, fourth (25.27).

Born in the city of Santiago de Cuba in 1991, the Caribbean, accompanied by guide Yuniol Kindelán, broke her own universal first of 23.03 achieved on October 25, 2015 at the Doha Orb Championships.

With Durand’s performance, Cuba closed its performance in the Japanese lid, where it conquered four gold, one silver and one bronze, despite only presenting a delegation of 16 athletes.