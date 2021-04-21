Number of Displaced Persons Grows in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

According to experts, La Soufriere pattern of seismic activity over the past few days is typical of lava dome growth and destruction. (Photo taken from RHC).

In the Caribbean, seismic activity at the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines continued in the last 24 hours with explosive activity, while thousands of people residing in areas near the red zone continued to seek shelter.

According to volcanic monitoring authorities, La Soufriere continues to erupt and “its pattern of seismic activity over the past few days is typical of lava dome growth and destruction.”

The domes are destroyed with “explosions accompanied by ash fall”, of similar or greater magnitude, which may continue in the coming days, they warn, so the alert level remains at ‘red’ — the maximum level.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has called on the international community to make “generous donations” following the devastating volcanic eruptions in the Caribbean nation. “Please help St. Vincent and the Grenadines in its midnight hour of need,” Gonsalves told a meeting of the United Nations Security Council chaired by Jamaica.