New Facilities for COVID-19 Patients Available in Sancti Spiritus (+photos)

Two schools have been converted into hospitals for pediatric and adult patients with COVID-19 in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba

The Federico Engels Elementary School have been equipped with some 70 beds for the admission of child patients. (Photo: Dayamis Sotolongo).

Two educational centers located in the capital city of Sancti Spirítus are currently functioning as wards of the José Martí Provincial Pediatric Hospital and the Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial General Hospital for the care of child and adult patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

A medical team made up of General Integral Medicine specialists, pediatricians and nurses will care for the nearly 70 children that could be admitted in the Federico Engels Elementary School, while the Armando de la Rosa Polytechnic Institute of Informatics will provide assistance to 60 adult patients positive to the novel coronavirus.

According to Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, provincial health director, in addition to these two temporal health facilities, other strategies have been implemented in the territory so as to increase hospitalization capacity, such as the use of daycares —one in each municipality— for the isolation of pediatric patients.

Other educational centers are being evaluated in other territories for these same purposes, Abella added.