NATO Blamed for Distortion in Europe’s Security System

NATO has brought its military infrastructure closer to the borders of Russia, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.

The blame for dismantling the security system in Europe fell on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

Speaking to TASS news agency, the diplomat denounced that in several waves of expansion, the NATO has brought its military infrastructure closer to the borders of Russia, with the deployment of rotation units, in addition to the increase in military maneuvers.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the main threats to the Alliance countries are Russia, terrorism, cyberattacks, technology, the rise of China and climate change.



Grushko noted that such statements are unfounded, as the United States was the one that withdrew from the Treaty to Eliminate Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles, one of the key agreements in the field of security in Europe.



NATO did not respond to the Russian initiative on a moratorium to the deployment of these weapons, the diplomat said.