Molecular Biology Laboratory under Construction in Sancti Spiritus

Despite economic difficulties, Cuba has managed to expand the network of

molecular biology laboratories in the island. (Phto: ACN).

The molecular biology laboratory of Sancti Spiritus is one of the four currently under construction in Cuba

The molecular biology laboratory under construction next to the University of Medical Sciences of Sancti Spiritus will expand the network of facilities of this type in Cuba.

The new facility, which will not only process PCR tests for the new coronavirus, is scheduled for conclusion next February 28th, said Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, health director in this central Cuban territory. It is being built in the former Laboratory of Immunology, thus some remodellation was necessary to allow the new workflow, he added.

Despite economic difficulties, four molecular biology laboratories will be built in Las Tunas, Sancti Spíritus, Granma and Isla de la Juventud in addition to the ones opened in Ciego de Ávila, Matanzas, Artemisa and Holguín.

(With information from Radio Sancti Spiritus and Granma)