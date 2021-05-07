Molecular Biology Laboratory of Sancti Spiritus Gets Started (+photos)

Real-time PCR tests are already possible in Sancti Spiritus, central Cuba, after the inauguration of the Molecular Biology Laboratoty
The recently inaugurated Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Sancti Spiritus has already started processing real-time PCR tests.
For about 21 days, the tests will be sent for confirmation to other institutions, as it is the practice whenever any facility of this kind starts processing tests.
Experts from Havana’s Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK) came to Sancti Spiritus to verify and give advise on the different procedures.