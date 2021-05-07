Molecular Biology Laboratory of Sancti Spiritus Gets Started (+photos)

For nearly 20 days, the samples will be sent to other institutions for verification. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The recently inaugurated Laboratory of Molecular Biology of Sancti Spiritus has already started processing real-time PCR tests.

For about 21 days, the tests will be sent for confirmation to other institutions, as it is the practice whenever any facility of this kind starts processing tests.

Experts from Havana’s Pedro Kouri Tropical Medicine Institute (IPK) came to Sancti Spiritus to verify and give advise on the different procedures.

The 35 technicians of the new laboratory were trained in the nearby provinces of Villa Clara, Camagüey and Ciego de Avila.

The new facility is expected to also undertake studies on Hepatitis B and C among other diseases.

Despite economic difficulties, laboratories of molecular biology have been built all over Cuba.

