Mexico Hosts 6th CELAC Summit

The summit is being attended by 16 presidents, two vice presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers

The meeting is focussing on the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through the production and development of medicines and vaccines. (Photo: Taken from RT).

The VI Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC is being held Saturday in the Mexican capital.

With 16 presidents, two vice presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers, the central theme of this conclave is the strengthening of the regional mechanism to replace the Organization of American States (OAS).

The meeting is focussing on the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic through the production and development of medicines and vaccines, the fight against climate change and the creation of a disaster fund for that purpose.

It is also addressing the U.S. blockade of Cuba, the situation of the Malvinas Islands, COP-26 and Indigenous languages and peoples, among other topics.