medical supplies from caribbean countries arrive in cuba

Cuba thanks donation received from several Caribbean nations and the support of Venezuela for making it possible

The shipment includes 3,500 kilograms of medical equipment to help deal with COVID-19. (Photo: ACN).

A shipment of medical supplies arrived in Cuba on Friday sent by several Caribbean countries through the Banco del Alba air bridge.

The shipment includes 3,500 kilograms of medical equipment to help deal with COVID-19. It arrived on board a plane from the Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services plane.

This donation is in addition to the three tons of medical material sent last August 5 by the White Helmets Commission of the Argentine Foreign Ministry, the body in charge of designing and executing humanitarian assistance abroad, and Cuba solidarity groups in that country.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez expressed his gratitude to the countries that sent the donation and to Venezuela for making its transfer possible.

The Cuban Minister of Science, Technology, and Environment, Elba Rosa Pérez, expressed her gratitude at the time and pointed out that “this pandemic has destroyed many of the social, political, economic and international foundations, and has aggravated the blockade situation suffered by Cuba.”

In recent months, countries such as Russia, Mexico, Bolivia, China, Venezuela, Jamaica, Nicaragua, Canada, Dominican Republic, the Pan American Health Organization, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and groups from different countries have expressed their solidarity with Cuba to counteract the epidemiological situation.