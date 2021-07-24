Mass Vaccination to be Started Next Week in Sancti Spíritus, Central Cuba

The immunization program will cover people above 19 years of age. (Photo: Arelis García).

On July 29th, the Abdala vaccine will begin to be administered to those over 19 years of age in the municipality of Sancti Spiritus

Mass vaccination with the Abdala vaccine will begin next July 29th in the capital municipality of Sancti Spiritus, central Cuban province, and will be gradually extended the rest of the territories in August.

According to Provincial Health Director, Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, the immunization program will cover people above 19 years of age, including pregnant women in the second and third trimester of pregnancy and nursing mothers.

Family doctor’s offices, schools and other centers have been prepared to serve as vaccination sites with their respective observation areas. A strict flow chart has been guaranteed to prevent possible transmission with the novel coronavirus.

The organization of the subjects to be vaccinated each day is the responsibility of the basic health team led by the family doctors, who will as well be in charge of timely informing the people from the different health areas.

People who have suffered from COVID-19, those already vaccinated with this or another product, those having a chronic decompensated disease or those suffering from an acute pathology that contraindicates vaccination will be excluded from immunization, as well as people allergic to Thiomersal.

The country’s health authorities estimate that around 75 percent of the Cuban population should be vaccinated by the first days of September, Dr. Abella added.