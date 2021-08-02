Luis Orta Wins First Gold for Cuba at Tokyo 2020

Cuban Luis Alberto Orta was proclaimed the new Olympic champion in the 60 kg division of Greco-Roman wrestling

This is the first major international title for the 26-year-old athlete. (Photo: Taken from JIT).

Cuban wrestler Luis Alberto Orta won Gold for Cuba’s Greco wrestling by winning the title in the 60-kilogram division at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a 5-1 victory over Japan’s Kenichiro Fumita.

The 26-year-old athlete thus achieved his first major international title, also doing it against the current double world champion in the category.

Orta’s victory was a surprise, since until now he had a discreet record, with a third place in the Pan American Games of Lima-2019 as the most outstanding result and a 16th place in his only participation in a World Championship, in 2018 in Budapest.

This was the first gold medal for the Cuban dlegation in Tokyo-2020 and the sixth so far confirmed for the Caribbean delegation.

