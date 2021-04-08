Latin Music Institute to Premiere Music Piece Dedicated to Alicia Alonso

Alicia Alonso was the only artist who, without being a musician, was named ‘Star of the Century’ by the Latin Music Institute.

The Latin Music Institute prepares the release in November of this year of a music piece for violin and orchestra entitled ‘Alicia’s Fantasy’.

Composed by Daniel Martin Subiaut, president of the Latin Music Institute and the Battuta Prize Organization, the piece is dedicated to Cuba’s ballerina assoluta Alicia Alonso.

The work will be premiered here in Cuba by the multi-award-winning Ecuadorian maestro Jorge Saade and will be played later on his world tour in 2022 at some of the world’s most prestigious performance venues, the Royal Festival Hall in London, Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, Carnegie Hall in New York, and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Daniel Martin said he was inspired by what he thinks Alicia, who was blind, visualized while dancing, in an act of love, faith, courage and commitment as much as of endless pain and emotion.

He said the piece pays tribute to the legendary dancer and choreographer and also to the Latin Music Institute on its 100th anniversary this year. He expressed hope that someday, the piece will be included in the repertoire of the National Ballet of Cuba –Cuba’s flagship dance company founded and directed by Alicia until her death in 2019.

On March 8, The Latin Music Institute released the animated short film Tito Reacciona a Alicia Alonso (Tito reacts to Alicia Alonso), on social networks. The animated short was as tribute to this legend of Cuban and universal dance on occasion of International Women’s Day.

Daniel Martín Subiaut, who was also the creator of the audiovisual, said this new episode highlights the life and legacy of Alicia for the new generations to learn about and enjoy her art.

