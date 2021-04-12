Kenya Ratifies Commitment to return Kidnapped Cuban Doctors

On April 12, 2019, the two doctors were ambushed and kidnapped by members of the Al Shabab group and taken to Somalia while working.

Cuba and Kenya ratified today the commitment to guarantee the safe return of doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodríguez, kidnapped in the African nation two years ago.

The Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, spoke on Monday about the efforts to return the doctors on the second anniversary of the kidnapping.



‘In the morning we spoke with President Kenyatta who ratified the commitment of his government with the steps to guarantee the safe return of our doctors,’ the head of state published on his official Twitter account.



Díaz-Canel also spoke with the relatives of the doctors about these efforts and transmitted the greetings of President Kenyatta, confirmed in another message on the microblogging network.



Dr. Herrera, a specialist in Comprehensive General Medicine from Las Tunas province, in the eastern part of the country; and his colleague Rodríguez, a surgeon from the Villa Clara district, in the center of the country, were part of the Cuban medical mission in Kenya.



According to press reports, on April 12, 2019, they were ambushed and kidnapped by members of the Al Shabab group and taken to Somalia while working.



The doctors served in the town of Mandera (northeast), bordering Somalia.



Since then, the Government of Cuba ratifies the permanent communication at the highest level with the Kenyan and Somali authorities for the return of both, and keeps the families of the specialists informed.