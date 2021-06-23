International Community Rejects US Blockade against Cuba

For the 29th occasion, the UN General Assembly voted Cuban Resolution against US Blockade

The International Community once again overwhelming stood behind Cuba’s plight demanding the lifting of the six-decade-long US blockade on the island.

For the 29th occasion, the UN General Assembly voted the Resolution Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.

The resolution was adopted by 184 votes in favor, 2 against (United States and Israel) and 3 abstentions.

The vote, originally stated for last year, was postponed for a later date by Cuban authorities due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adopted text once again reiterates its call upon all States to refrain from promulgating and applying laws and measures that breach international law and multilateralism.