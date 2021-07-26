As a culmination to this day inspired by the Moncada heroic deed, young people from Sancti Spiritus, accompanied by leaders of the Party, Government and the youth organization participated in a voluntary work in the Celia Sanchez Manduley organoponic orchard
In Pictures: Young People from Sancti Spiritus Honor July 26 with Productive Work
RELACIONADO CON: 26th OF JULY FIDEL CASTRO MIGUEL DIAZ-CANNEL MONCADA GARRISON NATIONAL REBELLION DAY