July 27, 2021

In Pictures: Young People from Sancti Spiritus Honor July 26 with Productive Work

As a culmination to this day inspired by the Moncada heroic deed, young people from Sancti Spiritus, accompanied by leaders of the Party, Government and the youth organization participated in a voluntary work in the Celia Sanchez Manduley organoponic orchard

Escambray

26 July, 2021 - 12:25pm

Voluntary work in the Celia Sanchez Manduley organoponic orchard of Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

The First Secretary of the Party in Sancti Spiritus, Deivy Perez Martin, Governor Teresita Romero and the UJC Secretary General Yediza Perez Hidalgo participated in the movilization. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).
Voluntary work in the Celia Sanchez Manduley organoponic orchard of Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).
Young people from Sancti Spiritus honor July 26 with productive work. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).
Voluntary work in the Celia Sanchez Manduley organoponic orchard of Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).
The productive activities were carried out in Sancti Spiritus largest organoponic orchard. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

