The bridge over Yayabo River was declared national monument on February 21st, 1995. (Photo: Radio Vitral / Facebook).

The old bridge over Yayabo River readies to welcome the 507 anniversary of Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Radio Vitral / Facebook).

The Osvaldo Mursulí Culture House was also included in the repair program. (Photo: Radio Vitral / Facebook).

The amount of the repair actions of the Natural History Museum Juan Gundlach is close to 36,000 pesos. (Photo: Radio Vitral / Facebook).

El Cochinito Restaurant is one of the gastronomic facilities submitted to restoration. (Photo: Radio Vitral / Facebook).

