In Photos: First Day of Abdala Mass Vaccination in Sancti Spiritus

Mass vaccination with Abdala was started today, July 19, in the municipality of Sancti Spiritus. The immunization program will be gradually extended to the rest of the territories of the province

According to health authorities, around 75 percent of the Cuban population should be vaccinated by the first days of September. (Photo: Yoan Pérez / Escambray).