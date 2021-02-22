Hundreds Professors Return to Teaching in Sancti Spiritus

At prenet moment, teacher coverage has raised to 97.55% in Sancti Spiritus. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Since the implementation of the ordering task in Cuba, hundreds of teachers decided to return to their teaching professions in Sancti Spiritus

Nearly 800 teachers have retaken their school jobs in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus, after the implementation of the so-called reordering task in the country, thus raising teacher coverage to 97.55%.

Primary education has benefitted the most, while secondary and pre-university are still in need, said María Teresa Delgado Román, head of Human Resources at the Provincial Education Office.

Teacher shortage is greater in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, History and Chemistry. In order to deal with this problem, students are encouraged to study such specilities, she added.

According to Delgado Román, most reinstated teachers are reported in the munipalities of Trinidad, Yaguajay, Cabaiguán and Sancti Spiritus.