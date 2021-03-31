Honduran Migrants Couldn’t Make it to Guatemala

Of the almost 300 migrants, only a few reportedly managed to cross the border into Guatemala through blind spots. (Photo: AFP).

The caravan of migrants that departed on Tuesday from the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula heading to the United States, has been broken up due to police blockades on the border with Guatemala.

Of the almost 300 migrants, only a few reportedly managed to cross the border into Guatemala through blind spots, evading the controls of the security forces. The new caravan is a small group compared to the massive mobilizations that usually leave Honduras for the United States.

On the route from San Pedro Sula to the border town of Corinto, the caravan was diluted into small groups. Dozens of minors were detained by the authorities for not having parental permission.

Some of the people who managed to advance to Corinto could not pass through customs because they did not carry proof of being COVID free. Others were turned back by a massive security force on the Honduran-Guatemalan border.

The last caravan left on January 15 with about 7,000 people, who were turned back from Guatemala due to a police crackdown on migrants. Since October 2018, more than a dozen caravans have departed from Honduras in efforts to reach the United States where the migrants hoped to find employment and relief from the grinding poverty of many Central American countries.