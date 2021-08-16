Haiti Earthquake Will Have Consequences on Cuba

The 7.4 earthquake that hit Haiti on August 14 will lead to seismic instability in Cuba during the coming months

The quake destroyed thousands of homes in Haití. (Photo: Taken from lenouvelliste.com).

Seismic instability will affect Cuba in the coming months as a consequence of the strong earthquake of August 14 that had Haiti as its epicenter, warned the director of the National Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS).

Doctor Oleary González Matos said that this earthquake, with magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale, had already caused fifty aftershocks, several of which were perceptible in eastern Cuba.

It was a very strong event, Gonzalez told Granma newspaper.

He added that the natural phenomenon was felt in the eastern provinces of Guantánamo and Santiago de Cuba, and in part of Granma, Holguín, and Las Tunas, and also further west of the island, although without significant affectation in any of the territories.

González Matos explained that although it was an earthquake of great intensity, its depth at 10 kilometers classifies it as superficial.

He pointed out that given its distance, the waves that reached Cuba were of lower frequencies, which made its greater perception take place in high buildings as a soft oscillation or dizziness.