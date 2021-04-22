Haila Promotes New Children’s Music Album

The artist said this new double album is dedicated to children, who have suffered the most the isolation and physical distancing due to the pandemic. (Photo taken from RHC).

Cuban singer Haila María Mompié continues promoting her latest musical production ‘Un canto a la sonrisa,’ released with EGREM label. It includes 10 tracks, children’s music tunes.

In statements to the press, Haila said she owed Cuban children this new album, which sees the light twelve years after she released the hit ‘M con A N con I’, written by singer-songwriter Rosa Campos.

‘Back then, the record company Bis Music came up with the idea to combine children’s music with urban sound, responding to a growing interest in the new genre,’ said the artist.

Haila said the new album includes a new salsa version of the iconic tune ‘M con A N con I’. It also defends other Cuban rhythms like chachacha, conga, changüí, mozambique, pilon, danzon and habanera with tunes written by such renowned musicians as Kiki Corona, Jorge del Valle, Yolanda Quintero, Aned Mota and Carlos Cartaya.

The artist said this new double album in CD-DVD format is dedicated to children, who have suffered the most the isolation and physical distancing as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Invited artists include Coro Diminuto, a Cuban children’s choir directed by maestra Carmen.

Haila has remained very active over the past year despite the epidemiological situation generated by the Covid-19. She collaborated recently in the album ‘Maestros del Sabor’, the third musical production of a project called ‘Club de los Soneros Dorados’.