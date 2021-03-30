Granma Wins First Two Games of Cuban Baseball Finals

Granma Alazanes also won the first game against Matanzas. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa / Escambray).

With Raico Santos’ decisive home run in another dramatic duel, Granma showed the fury of the challengers and defeated Matanzas by a score of 6 to 5 to put the final baseball series in Cuba at 2 and 0.

Under a strong sun at the José Antonio Huelga Stadium in Sancti Spiritus, the Granma Alazanes team opened the scoreboard early, but the offensive power of their rivals, current champions, made an appearance and reversed the situation with a series of runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Impetuous and focused, Carlos Martí’s team attacked in the very first inning, thanks to outfielder Roel Santos and second baseman Carlos Benítez before a hit by Guillermo Avilés, the lead-off hitter and starter.

The GranMenses came back in the next act with Santos, who hit a double between left and center to bring designated hitter Guillermo García and bullpen player Yulián Milán to home plate.

However, the reigning monarchs maximized their hopes of victory after a three-run homer by keeper Ariel Sanchez in the fifth inning, while Yadir Drake brought in another pair with a solo shot in the following inning.

The victory ended up in the record of reliever Erluis Blanco (1-0), the setback went to Joel Suarez (3-1) and Carlos Santana (three) once again put on his hero’s cape as a rescuer.