Four People Killed in Road Accident in Taguasco, Sancti Spiritus

Four fatalities and considerable material damages are the result of a traffic accident that occurred early Friday at the kilometer 353 of the National Highway, in the municipality of Taguasco, central Cuban province of Sancti Spiritus.

The accident took place between two tourist cars, one coming from Havana and the other from the eastern region of the country, according to information provided to Escambray learned from authorities working at the site.

Sources from the Ministry of the Interior confirmed that as a result of the impact between the two vehicles, the four persons traveling in them got killed. Two of them lived in the province of Camagüey, one in Holguín and the other one in Havana.

According to Major Humberto Rodriguez, of the National Revolutionary Police, experts and other specialists from the Ministry of the Interior are already conducting the corresponding investigations.