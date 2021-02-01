FMLN Caravan Attacked in El Salvador

The FMLN issued a communiqué in which it denounced and condemned the murder of its militants. (Photo taken from RHC).

An armed attack against a caravan of militants of the former ruling Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) has left two dead and five wounded, according to reports from the Central American country. The attack took place on Sunday in the Salvadoran capital.

The FMLN issued a communiqué in which it denounced and condemned the murder of its militants. It stated that the aggression is the result of “the sustained hate campaign of the Casa Presidencial and President Bukele against our party and our militancy.” The political party governed El Salvador from 2009 to 2019.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, meanwhile, revealed on his Twitter account that the National Civil Police (PNC) captured two suspects suspected of shooting at supporters of the opposition party. “One of the suspects is undergoing emergency surgery, as he also has gunshot wounds in his abdomen,” said the Salvadoran president.

Attorney General Raul Melara used social networks to confirm the death of two people and the five wounded by the aggression, over which an investigation has been opened. “This is serious, the electoral contest cannot become a bloodbath. We are already investigating, we will prosecute those responsible,” said the head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The Salvadoran political parties are in the middle of campaigning for the legislative and municipal elections to be held on February 28th.

