Experts Highlight Effectiveness of the Molecular Biology Laboratory of Sancti Spíritus

Around 500 PCR tests are processed every day in Sancti Spiritus Laboratory of Molecular Biology. (Photo: Vicente Brito / Escambray).

Even when the Molecular Biology Laboratory of Sancti Spíritus is not yet independent for the analysis of PCR samples, experts highlight the effectiveness already achieved there in the processing of the tests.

About 90 percent of those diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed as such by the homologous facility located in the nearby territory of Villa Clara.

According to Sancti Spiritus Provincial Health Director, Dr. Manuel Rivero Abella, the correlation between the tests that are diagnosed as positive here and then confirmed in Villa Clara is high, which shows that there is quality in the processes.

Last week, 48 of the positive tests identified in Sancti Spiritus were sent for quality control to Havana’s Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine, where they were all confirmed to be positive, added the doctor.

Experts consider that the new laboratory is operating at a good pace, which will allow the certification in order to achieve sovereignty in the processing of PCR samples. Such independence will help shorten the time it takes to obtain results and act more quickly with patients and their contacts.