Díaz-Canel Pays Working Visit to Sancti Spiritus, in Central Cuba

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party chaired a working meeting with the main political leaders of Sancti Spiritus

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, presided over a working meeting in the central Cuban province of Sancti Spíritus, in order to give follow-up to the implementation of the ideas, concepts and guidelines derived from the 8th Congress of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC).

The meeting was also attended by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Cadres Policy of the Central Committee of the Party, members of the Secretariat and the main leaders of the territory.