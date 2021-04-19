Díaz-Canel Elected the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba

Díaz-Canel will fill the position held by Army General Raúl Castro, an exponent of the historic leadership of the Cuban Revolution. (Photo: ACN).

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) elected Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, as the First Secretary of the leading political organization of the Caribbean nation.

In its first plenary meeting, the new Central Committee elected on Sunday by the delegates to the 8th Congress of the PCC also elected the Political Bureau members and the Secretariat of the Party.

Díaz-Canel will fill the position held by Army General Raúl Castro, an exponent of the historic leadership of the Cuban Revolution commanded by the historic leader of that process, Fidel Castro, and whose legacy prevailed in the Congress.

Raul Castro, who announced the results of the elections, had said on April 16 that he would not accept a proposal ‘to keep me in the higher positions of the party organization’.

Then he said that he would continue ‘participating as one more revolutionary combatant, ready to make my modest contribution until the end of my life.

With this natural and historic handover, the 8th Congress of the PCC becomes a milestone of the continuity of the Cuban revolutionary process and the reaffirmation of the socialist model of social and economic development.