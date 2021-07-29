Díaz-Canel: Cuba Willing to Develop Historical Ties of Friendship with Peru

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a fraternal telephone conversation with Pedro Castillo, in which he ratified the will to develop historical ties of friendship between the peoples of both countries

On Wednesday, Peru new Head of State Pedro Castillo was sworn in for the 2021-2026 term. (Photo: ANDINA/Presidency of the Republic).

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reiterated his congratulations to Pedro Castillo for his historic victory in Peru’s elections and the bicentennial of that South American country’s independence.

Through his official Twitter account, the President spoke about a “fraternal telephone conversation” with Castillo. He ratified the will to “develop historical ties of friendship” between the peoples of both countries.

On Wednesday, the head of state from the leftist Peru Libre party was sworn in for the 2021-2026 term, a ceremony attended by a Cuban delegation headed by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.