Díaz-Canel Acknowledges Cuba Youth

On the occasion of International Youth Day, the Cuban President sent a recognition message to young people involved in battle against COVID-19

Cuban youth has played an important role in the fight against the pandemic in the island. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sent a special recognition to the young people facing Covid-19 in the country on the occasion of International Youth Day.

On Twitter, the President highlighted the work of the ‘young people who are facing with extraordinary courage the peak of the pandemic in Cuba, from hospitals, isolation centers, medical offices and any place that needs them.’

On previous occasions, the head of State has highlighted the work of Cuban youth in isolation centers and red zones.

Recently, Diaz-Canel held a dialogue with a hundred young people from different branches of society, where he exchanged about their visions for building a better country.

‘We must listen to them as the most important people they are,’ the President wrote on Twitter at the time.

The United Nations General Assembly declared August 12 International Youth Day a to the participation of young people in all areas of society to solve the challenges they face every day.