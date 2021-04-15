Delegations to 8th Party Congress Arrive in Havana

The Party meeting is of strategic importance to the country’s destiny.

(Photo: Juvenal Balán).

Delegates to the 8th Party Congress from several provinces arrived in Havana, Wednesday night, excited to attend the historic event and honored to represent millions of Cubans.

In strict compliance with COVID-19 sanitary protocols, delegations from five eastern provinces, plus, Camagüey and Ciego de Avila, were welcomed by Party Central Committee staff at the Palco Hotel, next to event’s venue, the Convention Center, in Havana.

Scheduled April 16-19, the 8th Party Congress will focus its attention on core issues for the present and future of the nation, including the updating of the Conceptualization of the Cuban Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development, and implementation of the Economic and Social Policy Guidelines of the Party and the Revolution.

Also on the agenda is an analysis of the economic and social results obtained since the 7th Congress, and issues related to the functioning of the organization, including ties with the population and cadre policy.

As expressed in the Congress convocation last December, the Party meeting is of strategic importance to the country’s destiny, guaranteeing continuity of the revolutionary process and the irreversibility of socialism.