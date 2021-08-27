Defense Council in Sancti Spíritus Calls to be Prepared for Tropical Storm Ida

Tropical Storm Ida approaches Cuba. In Sancti Spiritus, rains are expected which could be locally intense, especially in mountainous areas

Heavy rains are expected to occur in Sancti Spiritus, cebtral Cuba. (Photo: @meteoromundo).

Although no major impacts are predicted for the province of Sancti Spíritus due to Tropical Storm Ida, the Defense Council of the territory called to be prepared in case of any eventuality.

In a meeting held Thursday night with its working groups, this body specified the measures corresponding to the information phase decreed for this central Cuban province on August 26 by the National Civil Defense Council in view of the possible trajectory of this natural phenomenon.

According to information provided at the meeting by specialists from the Provincial Meteorological Center, at 6:00 p.m. Ida was about 400 kilometers from the city of Trinidad, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and a translation speed of 22 kilometers per hour.

In spite of the favorable situation mentioned above, the Defense Council reiterated to be alert and insisted on the fulfillment of the actions foreseen in the plans of the civil defense system, to avoid or minimize possible damages associated with the passage of this meteorological event, the ninth of the current hurricane season.

(Translated from PL)