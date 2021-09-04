Cuba’s Friday COVID-19 Report: 7 854 New Cases and 79 Deaths

The eastern provinces of Pinar del Rio, Havana and Artemisa were the territories with the highest number of cases

A girl is examined by a doctor in a COVID-19 clinic. (Photo: ACN).

Cuban health authorities reported on Saturday 7 854 new people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 79 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The Caribbean nation accumulates 680,453 patients diagnosed with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and 5,617 fatalities.

There were 33 600 confirmed cases hospitalized island-wide.

The provinces with the most cases were Pinar del Rio with 1574, Havana with 694, and Artemisa with 682.