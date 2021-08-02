Cuban Wrestler Mijaín López, the New Olympic Legend

Mijaín López won the second title for Cuba in Tokyo 2020 and the fourth olympic crown in his outstanding career

The Cuban wrestler is considered as the best fighter in history, surpassing Russian Alexandr Karelin. (Photo: Taken from JIT).

Cuban wrestler Mijaín López made history on Monday by winning his fourth Olympic crown, the second for Cuba in Tokyo 2020, by defeating Georgia’s Lakobi Kajaia 5-0.

López marked an unprecedented milestone on the B mat of the Makuhari Messe Hall where he won his fourth Gold medal in events under the five rings and became the only male athlete to dominate an individual sports for four Olympic cycles.

On his way to the final without being scored a point, López showed excellent physical form, defeating Israel’s Amin Mirzazadeh 9-0, Romania’s Alin Alexuc 8-0 and Turkey’s Riza Kayaalp 2-0.

With this Gold medal, the Cuban delegation wins its second title, both in Greco-Roman wrestling, which places it among the 20 best countries in these Olympic Games and second for Latin America.