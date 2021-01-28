Cuban Leaders Pay Tribute to Jose Marti

‘This demonstration is not one of the biggest, but it is one of the most exciting’,

Raul Castro said. (Photo taken from RHC).

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez paid homage to Cuba’s National Hero Jose Marti this January 27 at the Martiana Forge, together with a score of young people who descended from the steps of the University of Havana in the traditional March of the Torches.

“The pandemic will be defeated, and so will the difficulties we face. That is the history of Cuba. That is the history of patriots like Martí, that is the history of our revolutionary students,” asserted Army General Raúl Castro Ruz on Wednesday night during a heartfelt exchange at the Fragua Martiana.

“This demonstration is not one of the largest, but one of the most exciting,” said the leader of the Communist Party of Cuba after receiving at the intersection of Hospital and Príncipe streets, the young people who reenacted that first march of January 27, 1953, then led by the young Fidel Castro Ruz.

This time, under the sign of the covid-19 pandemic, the homage was smaller and the usual route lighted by thousands of torches was now covered by 20 young people.

The important thing is that the ceremony took place, no matter the number of people, Raul told the young people.