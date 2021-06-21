Cuban Foreign Minister in New York to Participate in the Vote against Blockade

Next Wednesday, the General Assembly will vote again on the resolution. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez has arrived in New York City, to participate in the upcoming United Nations General Assembly vote against the blockade.

The Foreign Ministry made the announcement on its website and recalled the broad rejection by the international community of the siege imposed by Washington for almost six decades.

The Cubaminrex portal emphasized that, for more than 25 years, the countries have described the policy as a flagrant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and considered it the main obstacle to the development of the Caribbean nation.

Next Wednesday, the General Assembly will vote again on the resolution “Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba”.

In 2019, the draft resolution was overwhelmingly approved, with 187 votes in favor, three against (the United States, Israel and Brazil), and two abstentions (Colombia and Ukraine).

The vote, initially scheduled for 2020, was postponed to this year due to the covid-19 pandemic.