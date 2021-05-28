Cuban Digital Vaccination Passport undergoes Test Stage

This COVID-19 digital passport would use the QR code, including the encrypted data of each person. (Photo taken from RHC).

A Cuban digital passport for COVID-19 vaccination is being tested at the University of Informatics Sciences (UCI), announced the director of the institution’s Technological Support Center, Allan Pierra Fuentes.

This COVID-19 digital passport would use the QR code, including the encrypted data of each person with an authorized signature recognized by the World Health Organization.

“This endorsement would be provided only by the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) of Cuba, and it could be read in any country, as it would comply with international standards,” Pierra Fuentes pointed out.

“Different versions of this type of digital vaccination documents existing in the world were analyzed during the design of the passport,” he added.

According to the UCI specialist, the idea is that any Cuban can have this printed digital passport, either on a cell phone application, send it by mail to the interested party, or it can be stored as an image on a device.