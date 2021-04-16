Cuban Communist Party Congress Kicks Off Today

The party meeting will be held until next Monday, April 19. (Photo: ACN).

The 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), the Congress of the historical continuity of the Cuban Revolution, opens its sessions this Friday at the Convention Center in Havana.



The party meeting will be held until next Monday, April 19, when Cuba celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Victory of the Bay of Pigs, the first defeat of Yankee imperialism in Latin America.



During these days, the delegates to the meeting will focus their attention on the evaluation and projection of core issues for the present and future of the nation, among which are the updating of the Conceptualization of the Cuban Economic and Social Model of Socialist Development, the progress and updating of the implementation of the Guidelines of the Economic and Social Policy of the Party and the Revolution, as well as the economic and social results obtained from the Seventh Congress to date.



At the meeting the participants will also analyze the functioning of the political organization, its links with the masses, the ideological activity and will evaluate the situation of the policy of cadres in the PCC, the Young Communist League, the Mass Organizations and the Government.



Last March 4, the Plenums of the Provincial Committees of the PCC were held, in which the delegates to the 8th Congress were elected; the day before, the Plenum of the Municipal Committee of the Isle of Youth was held for the same purpose. A similar process was carried out in the party structures of the ministries of the Revolutionary Army Forces and of Interior.



The pre-candidates for delegates were proposed in the grassroots organizations in meetings held at the end of 2020.



From March 15 to 20, the delegates to the 8th Party Congress held study, exchange, clarification and analysis sessions in their provinces of the documents that will be submitted for debate and evaluation in the working commissions of the party meeting.