Cuban Canoeing Duo Grab Gold Medal in Men’s C-2 1000m Race

This is the best historic result of Cuban canoeists in Olympic events. (Photo: Roberto Morejón).

Cubans Serguey Torres and Fernando Dayán Jorge won the Gold medal in the 1,000-meter tandem canoe at the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital.

Torres and Jorge did quite a feat, as they started last and crossed the finish line ahead of everyone with a time of three minutes, 24 seconds and 995 thousandths of a second to beat China (3:25.198) and the defending champions from Germany (3:25.615).

Fourth place went to Brazil’s C2, runners-up in Rio de Janeiro, now with a time of 3:27.603.

This is the best historic result of Cuban canoeists in Olympic events, in which men such as Leobaldo Pereira and Ibrahim Rojas, silver medalist in Sydney 2000, have excelled, as well as Ledis Frank Balceiro’s second place in the 1,000-meter C1 in the same event.