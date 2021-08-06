Tokyo 2020: Cuban Boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz Wins His Second Olympic Title

Julio César la Cruz gave Cuba another boost in the medal table, since from position 15, his fists placed it in the 13th place

La Cruz becomes the third Cuban fighter to win in the 91 kg division, after Félix Savón in Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000, as well as Odlanier Solís in Athens 2004. (Photo: Internet).

Cuban boxer Julio Cesar La Cruz won by a score of 5-0 in the final to the representative of the Russian Olympic Committee Muslim Gadzhimagomedov and added the sixth Gold for Cuba in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In Tokyo’s Kokugikan Arena, ‘The Shadow’ was unreachable for the current world champion in the 91 kg division, who this time had to settle for the subtitle.

To reach this stage, the 81 kg Olympic champion in Rio de Janeiro 2016 defeated Kenyan Elly Ocholea 5-0, then went 4-1 over Cuban-born Azerbaijani Enmanuel Reyes and in the semifinals defeated Brazilian Abner Teixeira.

With his victory, La Cruz becomes the third Cuban fighter to win the division, after Félix Savón in Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000, as well as Odlanier Solís in Athens 2004.

In addition, the four-time world champion became the 11th Cuban fighter to win two crowns in summer events, joining his teammates Roniel Iglesias and Arlen Lopez, who also won in Tokyo.

With three crowns: Teófilo Stevenson and Félix Savón, ahead of Ángel Herrera, Ariel Hernández, Héctor Vinent, Mario Kindelán, Guillermo Rigoneaux and Robeisy Ramírez.