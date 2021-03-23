Cuban Ballet Student Awarded Prize in the United States

The 17-year-old ballet student is among 39 prize laureates, selected from a total of 169 contestants. (Photo taken from RHC).

Cuban Mónica Cristina Tapia Tamayo, a ballet student with the Fernando Alonso National Ballet School was awarded third prize in the Senior Category of the Dance Open America International Dance Competition in the United States.

According to Zulema Armas, deputy director for Communications and International Relations of the National Center for Art Schools, the 17-year-old ballet student is among 39 prize laureates, selected from a total of 169 contestants.

Mónica Cristina performed two ballets, most notably a version of the classic Swanilda, which she dedicated to Ramona de Saá, director of National Ballet School.

The international dance competition developed online through the website www.danceopenamerica.org registered in Miami, Florida, the United States.

According to the profile on Facebook of Dance Open America, its mission is to be the new alternative to reveal the new generation of dancers. It is a place to unite people from all cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds, to enable dancers to become innovative and skilled performers, allowing them to reach their full potential by opening their possibilities to work with other dancers, choreographers, teachers and directors, while enhancing the love for the art form.