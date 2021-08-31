Cuba Wins Two Gold Medals in Tokyo Paralympic Games

Omara Durán and Robiel Yankiel Sol won the first two titles of the Cuban delegation in Tokyo Paralympics

Omara won her sixth Paralympic Games crown thus becoming the Cuban athlete with the most gold medals in the history of the Paralympic Games. (Photo: Taken from RHC).

Cuba won its first two titles at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday, through paratriathletes Omara Durand, the star of disabled sports, and 18-year-old Robiel Yankiel Sol.

Omara won her sixth Paralympic Games crown in the T12 category (profoundly visually impaired) and became the Cuban athlete with the most gold medals in the history of the Paralympic Games, with 6, one more than Yunidis Castillo.

This Tuesday, together with her inseparable guide Yuniol Kindelán, she won the 400 m, with an excellent time of 52.58.

Shortly before Omara’s triumph, the 18-year-old Robiel Yankiel Sol, won Cuba’s first gold medal in the competition, by surprising in the long jump category T47 with an unexpected triumph, jumping 7.46 meters.

The youngest member of Cuba’s athletic delegation arrived in Tokyo in search of experience and left with the gold medal.

The silver medal went to the American Roderick Townsed, Paralympic champion in Rio, who this time jumped 7.36, while the bronze medal went to the Russian Nikita Kotukov with a jump of 7.34m.

Meanwhile, in para-swimming, the best Cuban swimmer, Lorenzo Perez, could not qualify for the final of the 50m freestyle category S7 because he could not recover from a bad start. He clocked 32.27 sec, to finish last in his heat.