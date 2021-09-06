Cuba to Gradually Reopen Borders as of Next November 15

Domestic tourism will be also possible according to the epidemiological scenario of each territory

Havana’s José Martí International Airport. (File photo taken from Cubadebate).

Taking into account the progress in the vaccination process in Cuba, its proven effectiveness, and the perspective that more than 90% of the island’s population will have completed the vaccination schedule in November, conditions are being prepared to open, gradually, the country’s borders as of November 15, 2021.

According to a note from the Ministry of Tourism quoted by Granma newspaper, health and hygiene protocols will be made more flexible upon the arrival of travelers, which will be focused on the surveillance of symptomatic patients and the taking of temperature.

In addition, diagnostic tests will be performed randomly, PCR will not be required upon arrival, and travelers’ vaccination certificates will be recognized.

The domestic tourist market will also be opened gradually, following the epidemiological indicators of each territory.