Cuba to Continue Reinforcing Measures to Contain Spread of COVID-19

New proposals for actions to reinforce the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country were analyzed on Tuesday in a government meeting in Havana

In the meeting, scientists insisted on the importance of strengthening community attention to the sick. (Photo: Estudios Revolución).

Experts presented to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel proposals for actions to reinforce the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, with emphasis on the organization of health services and prevention.

At a government meeting on Tuesday, the scientists insisted on the importance of strengthening community attention to the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in light of the increase in positive, severe, and critical cases and deaths due to complications associated with the disease.

The director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Ministry of Public Health, Ileana Morales, insisted on opening consultations to identify possible patients with Covid-19, guarantee essential medicines, and reinforce the workgroups for admission at home.

In this regard, Díaz-Canel advocated maintaining medical attention and creating a solid health institution for the follow-up of confirmed patients who remain at home.

According to a Cuban television report, he also indicated that health authorities should apply rigorously the established protocols and measures approved in the current epidemiological context.

Other provisions were the emergency use of biomodulin T and nasalferon drugs in pregnant women to strengthen their immune system and advance in the vaccination of the population with immunogens against Covid-19, especially in risk groups.

In addition, the country’s top authorities will organize visits to the provinces with the most complicated epidemiological situation.

According to reports, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, together with a work team, were set to leave Wednesday for the eastern territories of Guantánamo and Holguín and the central region of Ciego de Avila.