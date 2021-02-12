Cuba Still Willing to Cooperate in Clarification of Alleged Sonic Attack

“If there was no attack, the U.S. consulate in Havana should not be closed”, said Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs at Cuba’s Foreign Ministry. (File photos).

Johana Tablada, deputy director for U.S. affairs at Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, said the Biden-Harris should consider reversing Trump’s measures against the island after tensions increased because of the health incidents and other issues.

In statements to the press on Thursday, Tablada said that declassified U.S. documents pointing out deficiencies in response to health issues reported by American diplomats on the island show some of the falsehoods the Trump administration used to impose sanctions against the island.

Between late 2016 and May 2018, several U.S. and Canadian diplomats in Havana complained of health problems from an unknown cause. Trump’s administration officials suggested that the Cuban government may have been behind the incidents or allowed alleged sonic attacks against the diplomats, something the island has always denied.

According to Associated Press, a declassified assessment by the State Department, made public on Wednesday by the nonprofit National Security Archive, indicated a poor response to the incidents and a lack of coordination.

The report was completed in 2018 but not released publicly, and it’s not conclusive about what caused the reported health problems.

“If there was no attack, the U.S. consulate in Havana should not be closed, Cuban families should not be prevented from assisting loved ones in Florida and vice versa, bilateral agreements should not be affected,” Tablada said.