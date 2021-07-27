July 27, 2021

Cuba Slams Terrorist Attack to its Embassy in Paris

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla blamed the U.S. government for encouraging violent behavior like the attack to the embassy

Radio Havana Cuba

27 July, 2021 - 9:42am

terrorist-attack-to-cuba-embassy-in-france
The embassy building was attacked with Molotov cocktails. (Photo: Taken from Cubadebate).

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla denounced on Twitter a terrorist attack perpetrated against the Cuban embassy in Paris on Monday and blamed the U.S. government for encouraging such violent behavior.

“We denounce terrorist attack with Molotov cocktails against our Embassy in Paris. I hold the U.S. government responsible for its ongoing campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls to violence, with impunity, from its territory,” Rodríguez Parrilla wrote.

The Cuban foreign minister also assured that the U.S. government is isolated in its interference attempts against Cuba.

The head of the diplomacy of the Caribbean island asserted that Washington’s policy of aggression, aimed at suffocating the Cuban people, only has the support of twenty nations in the international arena, compared to the overwhelming rejection by the world of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Havana almost six decades ago.

RELACIONADO CON:

Texto de Radio Havana Cuba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Escambray. All Rights Reserved / ISSN 9664-1277
www.escambray.cu ©1999 - 2021