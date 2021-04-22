Cuba Sent Assistance to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Cuba sent protection supplies and six medical specialists. (Photo taken from RHC).

Personal protection supplies and six medical specialists arrived Wednesday in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Cuba to assist the sister Caribbean nation affected by the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, Clair Prince, minister of Health and Environment, received bottled drinking water and tanks for its preservation and gas masks in Kingstown.

The note informs that the closure of the airport of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, due to the effects of the volcano eruption, caused a very complex operation for the aid delivery, which was made possible through the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which transported it by sea to St. Lucia and then to its final destination.

Despite the complex atmospheric situation, with constant rain from the ashes, the 48 members of the Cuban medical and construction brigade are helping the victims and assisting in the rapid recovery of the sister nation.