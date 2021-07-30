Cuba Reports 8736 New COVID-19 Cases and 65 Deaths

Cuban health authorities informed today about 65 fatalities and 8736 new people infected with COVID-19. Havana is back on top of the list with the highest infection rate

covid-in-sancti-spiritus

Cuba has reported for over seven consecutive days more than 7,000 cases. (Photo: Oscar Alfonso Sosa).

Cuban health authorities informed today about 65 fatalities and 8736 new people infected with COVID-19, of which 161 correspond to the central province of Sancti Spiritus

Cuban health authorities said there were 65 fatalities and the diagnosis of 8736 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours.

The National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran Garcia, said that there were 43 161 active cases on the Caribbean island as of midnight.

Cuba has reported for over seven consecutive days more than 7,000 cases.

With the latest update, Cuba now accumulates 375 721 cases and 2693 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

Havana is back on top of the list with the highest infection rate. It reported 1736 on Thursday. It was followed by Matanzas with 1112, Ciego de Avila with 1098 and Cienfuegos with 834 cases.